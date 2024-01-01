Come at Me, Bro

United States Marines with Africa Partnership Station participated in a training exercise focusing on riot control, riverine operations, ambush reaction drills and more October 18, 2013. Each exercise, led by British Marine forces, challenged the Marines through different scenarios focusing on all aspects of military tactics. APS is an international security cooperation initiative, facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, aimed at strengthening global maritime partnerships through training and collaborative activities in order to improve maritime safety and security in Africa. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marco Mancha/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr