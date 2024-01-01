rawpixel
Cpl. Manuel Jiminez, a Wounded Warrior with the West Team, dives in the pool during warm-ups before the races for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 21, 2012. Jiminez won the silver medal in the men's above-elbow amputee 50 meter race. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr

