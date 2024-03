VH1 Divas Salute the Troops

Heart performs for service members during the 2010 VH1 Divas Salute the Troops concert at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Dec. 3. Other performances included Katy Perry, Keri Hilson, Nicki Minaj, Sugarland, Grace Potter and the Nocturals and Kathy Griffin. Original public domain image from Flickr