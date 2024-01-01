Sharing Jerky

Afghan National Army soldier Taza Khan hands a bag of beef jerky to a local boy, injured by an improvised explosive device, while patrolling with U.S. Marines from 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment during Operation Tageer Shamal (Shifting Winds) in Helmand province, Jan. 5. Over the past few years, Afghan and coalition forces have operated side by side, driving insurgents from the green zones, or populated areas, of the districts in southern Helmand. The few enemy fighters that remain from a decidedly weak insurgency have moved to the outskirts of these districts where, until now, the presence of the partnered forces has been minimal. With the start of this operation, Afghan forces and Marines with 3/3 moved to the outskirts of Garmsir district along the western side of the Helmand River, clearing the area of insurgent activity, weapons and improvised explosive device-making materials. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Reece Lodder). Original public domain image from Flickr