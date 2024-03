Afghan children watch as Marines patrol by

Local girls from Belush, Garmsir District, Helmand province, Afghanistan, watch Marines from Redemption II, Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, return from a patrol of their village Feb. 13. The Marines, who were surveying flooding damage from the night before, returned to Patrol Base Gorgak, their headquarters in Garmsir District. Original public domain image from Flickr