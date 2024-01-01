rawpixel
Sgt. Cogen T. Nelson from Clermont, Fla., cycles during practice for the 2012 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 28. Nelson, a second-time participant in the games, will be competing for the Ultimate Champion title. The Warrior Games is a competition between wounded warriors from all military branches and includes swimming, track and field, cycling, shooting, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. The 2012 Warrior games will run from May 1 through May 5.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chelsea Flowers). Original public domain image from Flickr

