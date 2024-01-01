Rifleman on the Roof

Cpl. Gurdeep Mann, left, a squad leader, and Lance Cpl. James Caulk, a rifleman, both with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, climb a wall during Counter Improvised Explosive Device training at Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 3, 2013. The training, taught by 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion instructors, covered CIED tactics and techniques in Military Operations in Urban Terrain environment.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline). Original public domain image from Flickr