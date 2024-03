Into the Deep End

A Marine with the Wounded Warrior Regiment performs the breast stroke during swim practice for the 2012 Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colo., April 26. The Warrior Games is a competition between wounded warriors from all military branches and includes swimming, track and field, cycling, shooting, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. The 2012 Warrior games will run from May 1 through May 5. Original public domain image from Flickr