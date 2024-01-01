Marine veteran Cpl. Sebastion Gallegos, a San Antonio native, warms up for the shot put with a medicine ball during practice at the 2013 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 26, 2013.

Gallegos was deployed with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment to Afghanistan in 2010 when he lost his right arm. Marines from the Wounded Warrior Regiment, in addition to veterans and allies, are competing in the Trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery, cycling and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., in May.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Wetzel). Original public domain image from Flickr