Poised and Ready

Marine veteran Sgt. Robert “Strong Leg Bull” Norman prepares to push off the wall for the backstroke during swimming practice for the 2012 Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colo., April 24. Norman, native of Shawnee, Okla., was injured in a motor vehicle accident. He is competing in both track and swimming events. The Warrior Games is a competition between wounded warriors from all military branches and includes swimming, track and field, cycling, shooting, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. The 2012 Warrior games will run from May 1-5.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Wetzel). Original public domain image from Flickr