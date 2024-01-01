rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577904
Poised and Ready
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poised and Ready

Marine veteran Sgt. Robert “Strong Leg Bull” Norman prepares to push off the wall for the backstroke during swimming practice for the 2012 Warrior Games at Colorado Springs, Colo., April 24. Norman, native of Shawnee, Okla., was injured in a motor vehicle accident. He is competing in both track and swimming events. The Warrior Games is a competition between wounded warriors from all military branches and includes swimming, track and field, cycling, shooting, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. The 2012 Warrior games will run from May 1-5.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Wetzel). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577904

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Poised and Ready

More