Atlantic Dip

Marine students head into the ocean at Onslow Beach on Camp Lejeune, N.C., as part of open water rescue drills during a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course March 8, 2013. More than 20 students are attending the three-week MCIWS course. The course creates instructors who can train Marines to react and survive life-threatening situations in the water.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Wetzel). Original public domain image from Flickr