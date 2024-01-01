Candy Man

An Afghan boy petitions Lance Cpl. Christopher Bones, a rifleman with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, and 21-year-old native of Brookings, Ore., for candy after receiving a water bottle from another Marine during a security patrol here, April 28, 2012. On the patrol, the Marines gave a battlefield tour of the Safar region to their replacements with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. After arriving in Helmand province's Garmsir district in October 2011, the 'America's Battalion' Marines are nearing the end of their seven-month deployment. During the deployment, they aided Afghan National Security Forces in assuming lead security responsibility of Garmsir, developing and expanding legitimate Afghan governance by defeating insurgent forces and securing the people of Garmsir.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Reece Lodder). Original public domain image from Flickr