Mozambican child speaks with Marines
A Mozambican child watches as Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion fill a water tank with freshly purified river water for his family July 30, 2010. The Marines are working to purify a local water source as part of exercise SHARED ACCORD 2010. The event is taking place throughout the east-African country Aug. 3 – 13. The exercise is an annually scheduled, bi-lateral U.S.-Mozambican even coordinated by U.S. Marine Forces Africa for U.S. Africa Command. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577908

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

