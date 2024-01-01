rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577918
Afghan children stand next to their father
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Afghan children stand next to their father

Afghan children stand next to their father and watch U.S. Marines with the Female Engagement Team (FET), I Marine Expeditionary Force visit with Afghan women in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, April 5, 2010. The FET is engaging in conversation with local women to better gain cultural awareness and ascertain family needs in support of International Security Assistance Force efforts in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindsay L. Sayres/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577918

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Afghan children stand next to their father

More