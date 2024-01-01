rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577919
Afghan family greets Women Marines
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Afghan family greets Women Marines

A local Afghan father holds his daughter as they watch U.S. Marines assigned with the Female Engagement Team (FET) (not shown), I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), visit community members in Boldak, Afghanistan, April 5, 2010. The FET engaged in conversation with women of the area in an effort to better gain cultural awareness and ascertain family needs in support of efforts of the International Security Assistance Force assigned to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindsay L. Sayres/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577919

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Afghan family greets Women Marines

More