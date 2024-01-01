Afghan family greets Women Marines

A local Afghan father holds his daughter as they watch U.S. Marines assigned with the Female Engagement Team (FET) (not shown), I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), visit community members in Boldak, Afghanistan, April 5, 2010. The FET engaged in conversation with women of the area in an effort to better gain cultural awareness and ascertain family needs in support of efforts of the International Security Assistance Force assigned to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindsay L. Sayres/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr