Marine honored by locals

People line the street to honor a local Marine killed in Afghanistan, Jan. 21. The body of Sgt. Christopher R. Hrbek, 25, a Westwood, N.J., native, was escorted from Dover Air Force Base, Del., past streets lined with people waving American Flags to Beckers Funeral Home. Hrbek, a field artillery cannoneer with 3rd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7, II Marine Expeditionary Force, died Jan. 14 while conducting combat operations in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He is scheduled to be awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device Jan. 23 at his funeral. The medal was approved for saving the life of his battalion sergeant major after an improvised explosive device severed both his legs during a firefight, Dec. 23, 2009. (Official Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall A. Clinton). Original public domain image from Flickr