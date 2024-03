U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-114th Infantry Regiment participate in a Special School Assessment (SSA) on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020.

The SSA prepares Soldiers and ranks them for merit selection to Ranger, Air Assault, Pathfinder, and Mountain Warfare Schools. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr