A Soldier with the 508th Military Police Company, New Jersey National Guard stands at attention after arriving near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021.

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr