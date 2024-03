U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Amanda Marotta, left, and Senior Airman Nicolette Bagonis walk towards the "hot zone" with detection gear during Exercise Clean House, an Emergency Management response evaluation, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 14, 2016.

Both Airmen are with the 108th Civil Engineering Squadron Emergency Management Office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr