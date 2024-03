Senior Airman Eusaybia Parker wears her M50 gas mask during an ability to survive and operate training class on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 20, 2018.

The class included decontamination procedures, self aid and buddy care, and proper wear of the M50 gas mask. Parker is assigned to the 108th Wing’s Maintenance Operations Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr