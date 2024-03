U.S. Army 1st Lt. Larissa Fluegel stands for a portrait before a flight at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 5, 2020.

Fluegel is a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr