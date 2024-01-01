A Latvian Soldier from the Latvian National Guard’s 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Battalion stands for a portrait before tactical training at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich., during Northern Strike 19, July 24, 2019.

Northern Strike 19 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from more than 20 states, multiple service branches and numerous coalition countries during the last two weeks of July 2019 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard. The accredited Joint National Training Capability exercise demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr