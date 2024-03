U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Seth Schoenfeld walks through a simulated "hot zone" searching for contaminates during Exercise Clean House, an Emergency Management response evaluation, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 14, 2016.

Schoenfeld is an Emergency Mamagement specialist with the 108th Civil Engineering Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr