https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578339Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army National Guard Soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the 254th Regiment’s Infantry Advanced Leader Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 2, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 3578339View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5616 x 3744 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army National Guard Soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the 254th Regiment’s Infantry Advanced Leader Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 2, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMore