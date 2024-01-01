rawpixel
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the 254th Regiment’s Infantry Advanced Leader Course on…
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the 254th Regiment’s Infantry Advanced Leader Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 2, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578339

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

