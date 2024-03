U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard Honor Guard hold American flags during a memorial ceremony and monument dedication in Passaic, N.J., Nov. 9, 2016.

The ceremony was for 15 Passaic soldiers who perished in a plane crash in 1961. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr