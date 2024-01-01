rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578446
Soldiers wait to begin the Land Navigation portion of Sapper Stakes on Fort Drum. Soldiers represents all three compents…
Soldiers wait to begin the Land Navigation portion of Sapper Stakes on Fort Drum. Soldiers represents all three compents traveled from all over the United States to compete in this years events. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578446

View CC0 License

