Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578475

View CC0 License

Flags lay rolled up on the back of a car after the 4th of July Parade in Villa Park. The parade was hosted by the Villa Park VFW Post 2801, there were approximately 2,000 spectators at the 2015 parade. Original public domain image from Flickr

