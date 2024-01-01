rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578710
North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Gray welds stainless steel during the Allied Trade Specialist Course 30…
North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Gray welds stainless steel during the Allied Trade Specialist Course 30 class instructed by the New Jersey National Guard's Regional Training Support-Maintenance, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 17, 2018.

Allied Trade Specialists supervise and perform the fabrication, repair and modification of metallic and nonmetallic parts. They operate lathes, drill presses, grinders and other machine shop equipment. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578710

View CC0 License

