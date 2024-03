U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeff Whalen from the New Jersey National Guard's 21st Civil Support Team pulls a wagon filled with detection gear during a weapons of mass destruction response exercise at the Cherry Hill Armory in Cherry Hill, N.J., June 3, 2015.

The 21st Civil Support Team is made up of both Army and Air National Guard members, and is located on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Original public domain image from Flickr