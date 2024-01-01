rawpixel
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Torres cleans the boots covers of Senior Airman Kimberly Moncayo at the Aircrew…
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578747

View CC0 License

