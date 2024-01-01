rawpixel
Cpl. Rory Hamill, a combat-wounded Marine, pets his and his girlfriend's dog Tank in their home in Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 4, 2017. Hamill credits Tank with helping to ease tension on days he his feeling stressed out. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3578779

View CC0 License

