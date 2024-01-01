A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier conducts a dismounted patrol during a field training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The exercise is the capstone event for Infantry Advanced Leader Course 19-002, hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms).

The three-week course focuses on leadership and technical skills required to prepare Soldiers to become squad leaders and platoon sergeants. This photo was achieved by zooming in with a slow shutter speed. Original public domain image from Flickr