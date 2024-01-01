rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578966
Marines hard at work. For the wrench-turners working in the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Motor Transportation…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Marines hard at work. For the wrench-turners working in the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Motor Transportation Platoon, filthy hands are just a part of the job — oily evidence of a hard day’s work. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578966

View CC0 License

Marines hard at work. For the wrench-turners working in the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Motor Transportation Platoon, filthy hands are just a part of the job — oily evidence of a hard day’s work. Original public domain image from Flickr

More