Mozambican soldier and Marines work together.

A soldier with the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM) washes his hands in freshly purified water from a local river. Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion are working to purify a local water source for public use and exercise support as part of SHARED ACCORD 2010. The 10-day exercise, which runs Aug. 3-13, will include staff training, small unit tactical training, and humanitarian civic-assistance programs to include medical services, dental services, and engineering projects. Original public domain image from Flickr