It's Gettin' Hot in Here. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, conduct monthly fuel burn training aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, May 16, 2014.

ARFF conducts monthly fuel burns to ensure all Marines are competent in their occupational specialty and able to be called upon at a moments notice. Original public domain image from Flickr