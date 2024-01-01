Keeping Watch.

Marines lead a foot patrol during Forest Light 15-1 at the Oyanohara Training Area in Yamato, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. Forest Light is a routine, semi-annual exercise designed to enhance the U.S. and Japan military partnership, solidify regional security agreements and improve individual and unit-level skills. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, III Marine Expeditionary Force, under the unit deployment program. Original public domain image from Flickr