Smoke Detector.
Gunnery Sgt. Jhimelle Sepulveda, training chief with a fire fighting unit on Camp Pendleton, California, emerges from a fire training facility during an exercise conducted by the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and the Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting unit on a controlled burn training facility. The training was designed to teach firefighters how to prevent rapid combustion of burned materials in rooms and structures. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578995

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

