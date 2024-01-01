Making A Splash.

Cpl. Marcus Chischilly, a Wounded Warrior with the West Team, dives in the pool at the start of the 50 meter race during the 2012 Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Wounded Warrior Regiment, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 21, 2012. Chischilly, from Phoenix, won the silver medal in the race for single-leg amputees. Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies are competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga). Original public domain image from Flickr