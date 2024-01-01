Into the Wild Blue. Marines jump out of the back of a KC-130J Hercules while conducting aerial delivery training during exercise Cobra Gold 2013 near Utapao Royal Thai Navy Air Field, Kingdom of Thailand.

Marines participated in the training with Royal Thai reconnaissance Marines, enhancing the two nations' combat readiness and military-to-military cooperation. The Marines are with 3rd Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Original public domain image from Flickr