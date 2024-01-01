Careful. An explosive ordinance disposal Marine with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects a possible improvised explosive device for wires and other components during the events of a mock boat raid on the Kin Blue training area.

During the course of the day, Company A, known as Boat Company, assaulted the beach, recaptured a hostile-controlled town, cleared improvised explosive devices, secured a landing zone, and eliminated any remaining enemy threats from the area. The 31st MEU is the only continuously forward-deployed MEU and remains the nation's force in readiness in the Asia-Pacific region. Original public domain image from Flickr