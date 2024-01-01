Marine taped up, focused, ready to fight.

Sgt. Seth Forbes, 27, a motor transport mechanic with 3rd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, remains focused and calm before his fight against Virgil Davis of the Eureka fire department at the Scottstrade Center in St. Louis. The event, "First to Fight," is an amateur boxing tournament that puts Marines and St. Louis police and firefighters toe-to-toe with all proceeds to benefit Backstoppers, Semper Fi Foundation, and Toys for Tots. Marine Week provides an opportunity to increase public awareness of the Marine Corps' value to our nation's defense and to preserve and mature the Corps' relationship with the American people. Original public domain image from Flickr