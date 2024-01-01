Catching a Few Winks

Marines with Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, get in some much-needed rest prior to executing a combat logistics patrol exercise during Enhanced Mojave Viper (EMV), on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 22, 2012. The Marines are participating in EMV to build unit cohesion and tactical proficiency in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony Ortiz). Original public domain image from Flickr