Day 3 of Army Reserve Small Arms Championship

A Soldier reloads his M9 during the pistol match Sept. 24 at the inaugural Army Reserve Small Arms Championship hosted at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. Approximately 70 Soldiers, making up 14 teams, came from all over the country to compete. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr