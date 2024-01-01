rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583452
A U.S. Army Reserve paratrooper prepares to hit the ground during airborne operations at Coyle Drop Zone, Joint Base McGuire…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A U.S. Army Reserve paratrooper prepares to hit the ground during airborne operations at Coyle Drop Zone, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 12, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3583452

View CC0 License

A U.S. Army Reserve paratrooper prepares to hit the ground during airborne operations at Coyle Drop Zone, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 12, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More