rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586210
Woman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3586210

View CC0 License

Woman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More