rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586213
Sleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3586213

View CC0 License

Sleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More