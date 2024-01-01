https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3586213View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 971 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1612 x 1993 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1612 x 1993 px | 300 dpi | 18.42 MBFree DownloadSleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More