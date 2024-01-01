rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
In the Garden (1903&ndash;1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts.…
In the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
3586215

CC0 License

In the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

