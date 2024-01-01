https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMotif from Hammamet (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3586219View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2689 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4232 x 5509 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4232 x 5509 px | 300 dpi | 133.45 MBFree DownloadMotif from Hammamet (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More