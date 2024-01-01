https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA little room in Venice (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3586220View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 884 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2578 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5929 x 4367 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5929 x 4367 px | 300 dpi | 148.2 MBFree DownloadA little room in Venice (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More