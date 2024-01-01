https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586222Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld City (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3586222View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2733 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4733 x 6062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4733 x 6062 px | 300 dpi | 164.22 MBFree DownloadOld City (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More